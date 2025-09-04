Chhattisgarh: NIT-FIE to get prestigious National Incubator Award

Raipur, Sep 4 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology Raipur - Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NIT-FIE) will be given the prestigious National Incubator Award at the fourth Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit to be held on September 13 in New Delhi.

NIT Raipur-FIE was established in March 2021 as a non-profit organization and serves as the technology business incubator of NIT Raipur.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NIT said the recognition is for NIT Raipur-FIE's outstanding contribution to India's startup ecosystem and award acknowledges the institution's role in guiding and providing robust technical support to more than 35 startups in the state.

Hailing the development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Chhattisgarh is witnessing a steady rise in startup activity. This award will encourage the rapidly evolving industrial environment of the state." It is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh that NIT Raipur Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is receiving the prestigious National Incubator Award, he added.

"NIT Raipur-FIE's technology-driven initiatives for nurturing startups and promoting entrepreneurship will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth and establish Chhattisgarh as a hub of innovation," he said while expressing confidence that the institute will continue empowering youth, fostering self-reliance, and advancing technological progress.

NIT Raipur Director Dr NV Ramana Rao said the National Incubator Award is a testimony to the institute's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

"FIE has been consistently working to build a strong ecosystem that supports tech-driven startups and helps them evolve into successful enterprises. This achievement inspires us to further strengthen our support for the new generation of entrepreneurs," he said.

The Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit is being organized by Entrepreneur Association of India (EAI) and Enterprising Zone (EZ), a Government of India-funded and internationally recognized incubation hub. PTI COR BNM