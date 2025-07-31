Chhattisgarh nursery student hit, mouth sealed with tape for 'Radhe Radhe' greeting; principal held

Durg, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman school principal was arrested in Durg in Chhattisgarh on Thursday for allegedly beating up a 3-and-half-year-old student and sticking tape on her mouth as punishement for using 'Radhe Radhe' as a greeting, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village under Nandini police station limits, he said.

"The child studies in nursery in the school. School principal Ila Evan Colvin was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) and 299 as well as section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for causing hurt, outraging religious feelings, cruelty to children, and other offences," he said.

"The school principal punished the girl by beating her and sticking tape on her mouth when she greeted by saying 'Radhe Radhe'," the official said quoting the First Information Report. PTI COR BNM