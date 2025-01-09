Chhattisgarh: One labourer killed, one injured in smelting unit silo collapse; two feared trapped

Raipur, Jan 9 (PTI) One labourer was killed and another injured after a silo collapsed at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police officials said.

Two others are feared trapped under the debris in the incident that occurred at around 1.30 pm at Kusum Smelters Private Limited, located near Rambod village in Sargaon area, they said.

Mungeli is around 100 kilometres from Raipur.

As per preliminary information, the silo, an iron structure used to store dust materials, crashed, trapping a few workers under the debris, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

Of the two injured workers who were shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, some 25 kilometres away from the plant, one, identified as Manoj Kumar, succumbed to injuries, the SP said.

"Three to four persons might be trapped in the debris and a rescue operation using cranes and gas cutters is underway," Patel informed.

Meanwhile, Bilaspur divisional commissioner Mahadeo Kawre, quoting the unit's management, put the figure of persons trapped/missing at two.

"The district collector and SP are at the site and all efforts are being made to trace them," Kawre said.

According to the plant management, around 350 labourers work at the factory, which produces sponge iron, in different shifts.

Not too many people were present at the spot as the accident occurred during lunchtime, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said relief and rescue work is underway at war footing at the accident site and the situation is being continuously monitored.

“Sad news of an industrial accident has been reported at the smelters plant located in Rambod village of Mungeli district. Soon after being informed about the incident, necessary instructions were given to the senior officials for relief and rescue work," the CM said.

"The rescue work is going on at war footing at the site. It is also being continuously monitored. I pray to God for the safety of the workers trapped under the debris and the speedy recovery of the injured,” Sai said in a post on 'X'. PTI COR TKP NR BNM