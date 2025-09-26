Chhattisgarh: Overground ‘Maoist’ couple held in Raipur; gold, cash recovered

Raipur, Sep 26 (PTI) A couple allegedly acting as overground operatives of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were arrested from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, with the police recovering gold and cash from them, an official said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, Jaggu Kursam (28) and his wife Kamla Kursam (27) were arrested on Wednesday from the Changorabhata area here, an official statement said.

They are residents of Savnar village under Gangaloor police station area in Bijapur district. An FIR has been registered against them at Deendayal Nagar police station, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent UAPA, or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

The two told police that they were working for the outlawed CPI (Maoist), it said.

The couple had been living in Raipur for some time and engaged in arranging ration, medical treatment and logistics for senior cadres, besides creating an urban network for Maoists, the statement claimed.

Two mobile phones, a 100 gm gold biscuit, Rs 1,14,240 in cash, and other materials were seized from them, said the release.

The duo was produced before a special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Bilaspur. The case has been handed over to the State Investigation Agency (SIA) for further probe, it added.

Meanwhile, two Naxalites were arrested and firearms were recovered in Bijapur on Friday, according to officials.

Vanjam Hunga (35) and Sodhi Nande (33) were apprehended from Polampalli village under the Pamed police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation.

“Hunga and Nande were militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) Polampalli Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC). Information provided by the duo led to the recovery of six muzzle-loading guns from the forests of Padalu near Polampalli village," the official said. PTI TKP NR