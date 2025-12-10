Chhattisgarh panel signs MoUs with 6 varsities to launch PG diploma in child rights & protection

Raipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday signed MoUs with six state universities for introducing a post-graduate diploma course on child rights and protection, officials said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, at whose official residence the agreements were signed, said the "Rakshak Curriculum" (the name of the course) is the first academic programme of its kind in India.

The course would not only generate employment opportunities but also create trained professionals equipped to work in the area of child rights and protection, the CM was quoted as saying in a government statement.

Children often stray or fall into vulnerable situations due to their innocence or lack of guidance, and it is our collective responsibility to guide them back on the right path, Sai said.

Speaking about his government's achievements, Sai said the state has fulfilled most guarantees (poll promises) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two years.

The CM congratulated the commission's chairperson Dr Varnika Sharma, who was also present, and appreciated her entire team for developing and rolling out the curriculum in universities within a record time.

The Rakshak Curriculum will be introduced in Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur; Sant Gahira Guru University, Surguja; Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism & Mass Communication, Raipur; Anjaneya University, Raipur; Amity University, Raipur and Shri Shankaracharya Professional University, Bhilai-Durg.

The course will provide students with theoretical and legal knowledge, understanding of government schemes and institutions, insights into departmental processes, and practical exposure to child protection units, the statement said. PTI TKP KRK