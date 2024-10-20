Chhattisgarh pays tribute to two ITBP troopers killed in IED blast in Narayanpur

Raipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday paid tribute to two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who were killed in an IED blast in Narayanpur district, a government official said.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Tank Ram Verma was present at the tribute programme held at the 4th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) at Mana camp on the outskirts of Raipur.

ITBP troopers Amar Panwar and K Rajesh were killed, and two policemen sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Narayanpur district.

The deceased, both aged 36, belonged to the 53rd Battalion.

Speaking at the programme, Verma said, "We offer tribute to the troopers who sacrificed their lives in a fight against Naxalism. Since the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, action has been taken against Naxalites, and their numbers have decreased. The state government is working to free the state from Naxalites." Panwar hailed from Satara in Maharashtra, and Rajesh was from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Their remains were sent to their native places by a special plane. PTI COR ARU