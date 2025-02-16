Chhattisgarh: Phase I of panchayat polls to be held in 53 development blocks on Monday

Raipur, Feb 16 (PTI) The first phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections will be held on Monday in 53 development blocks across all 33 districts in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday. Panchayat polls are not held on party lines.

Altogether, 57,99,660 voters, including 28,70,859 men, 29,28,751 women and 50 belonging to the third-gender category, will be able to exercise their franchise in the first phase, he said.

“All preparations have been made for the first phase of the polling for posts of 27,210 ward panch, 3,605 sarpanch, 911 janpad panchayat members and 149 posts of Zila panchayat members,” a poll official said here.

For the first phase, 9,873 polling stations have been set up in 53 development blocks where elaborate security has been put in place, he said. Polling parties have started reaching their respective destinations.

The panchayat or local self-government elections in the state are held at three levels – Gram Panchayat (village), Janpad Panchayat (block) and Zila Panchayat (district).

In the first phase, 60,203 candidates are in the fray for the posts of ward panch, 14,646 for sarpanch, 4,587 for Janpad Panchayat members and 702 for Zila Panchayat members, the official said.

The polling time in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, will be held from 6.45 AM to 2 PM because of Naxal threat, and from 7 AM to 3 PM elsewhere.

According to police, in Naxal-affected areas of Bastar, additional security has been arranged at polling booths while patrolling has been intensified.

The second and third phase of polling is scheduled for February 20 and February 23. Ballot papers will be used for the voting. Counting will be held in respective polling booths soon after the votes are cast in each phase, he said.

Tabulation and election results for the posts of ward panch, sarpanch and janpad panchayat members will be announced at the block level on February 19 for the first phase, on February 22 for the second phase and on February 25 for the third phase, the official said.

Similarly, tabulation and results of the Zila Panchayat members will be conducted at the district headquarters on February 20 for the first phase, on February 23 for the second phase and on February 25 for the third phase, he said.

In the recently held urban body elections in the state, the result of which was announced on Saturday, the ruling BJP registered a landslide victory and won elections to a majority of civic bodies in the state.

The saffron party won mayor posts in all ten municipal corporations.

Of the chairperson posts in 49 municipal councils, BJP won 35, Congress 8, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 1, while independent candidates grabbed five. Similarly, BJP bagged chairperson posts in 81 of 114 nagar panchayats, Congress in 22, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in one and independents in 10.

Of the total 3,200 posts of ward corporators, BJP won 1,868, Congress 952 and other parties and independents 380. PTI TKP NR