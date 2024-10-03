Chhattisgarh playing its part in fight against climate change: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh is expanding its solar and hydropower capacity and will play a pivotal role in helping India achieve its target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai said on Thursday.

Launching the first edition of the Chhattisgarh Green Summit here, he said the world is grappling with severe consequences of environmental degradation and climate change. "This has become a national concern. This year, the country experienced record-breaking heat. In Delhi, temperatures soared to 52.3 degrees Celsius. Even Dubai, essentially a desert, faced flooding," he said.

Sai said Chhattisgarh is contributing to the fight against climate change.

"We are expanding our solar and hydropower capacity and will play a crucial role in achieving India's target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030," he said.

Sai also said his government has launched several programmes to boost the state's green cover, which already stands at 44 per cent of its geographical area. He said Chhattisgarh will soon establish the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve, the state's fourth, following Indravati, Udanti-Sitanadi, and Achanakmar.

"The establishment of this tiger reserve will increase the state's forest area and create ecotourism and livelihood opportunities for local communities," Sai added. The first Chhattisgarh Green Summit 2024 is being held in Raipur from October 3-5 to promote environmental sustainability and integrate Lok traditions into the development discourse.

Organised by the Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Department, in association with Vibgyor NE Foundation, the summit will feature sessions on the relationship between forests and communities, Indian forestry, and ecosystem services.

Experts will provide insights into ecological restoration and the benefits forests offer to ecosystems, with the goal of building a sustainable model that balances ecological preservation and community welfare. PTI GVS ZMN