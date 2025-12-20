Chhattisgarh: Police officer suspended for not taking action against gambling

Korba, Dec 20 (PTI) A police officer has been suspended for allegedly not taking action against gambling in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

Inspector Krishna Kumar Verma, station house officer of Kartala police station, was suspended on Friday for alleged negligence and dereliction of duty, said a police official.

The action came after a joint team of Cyber Cell, Urga police station and Rajgamar police post, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and apprehended 20 persons for gambling in the forested area of Bhelwatar village under Kartala police station limits on Friday, he said.

The team also seized 35 mobile phones, 23 motorcycles, a car and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. PTI COR KRK