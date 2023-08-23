Chhattisgarh: Police official among four arrested by ED in Mahadeo app `money laundering' case

Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested four persons including a police officer for alleged involvement in the Mahadev app money laundering case.

ED officials earlier in the day conducted searches at the properties of ten persons including Vinod Verma, political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The central agency subsequently arrested businessmen brothers Sunil Dammani and Anil Dammani, assistant sub-inspector Chandra Bhushan Verma of state police, and Satish Chandrakar. All four are residents of Raipur.

"ED officials produced them before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. The court granted six-day custody of the accused to the ED," said the agency's lawyer Saurabh Pandey.

The money-laundering investigation by the central agency is based on an FIR registered last year against the illegal gambling app `Mahadev' by state police at Mohan Nagar police station in Durg district.

According to ED sources, Dammani brothers own a jewelry shop and a petrol pump and allegedly played a role in hawala transactions.

Police officer Verma allegedly took money from the other accused to shield them police action and it is suspected that he also gave money to other police officials who are presently under the ED scanner.

Satish Chandrakar allegedly allowed the accused to use his identity for laundering ill-gotten money, ED sources said. PTI AM KRK