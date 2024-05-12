Chhattisgarh policeman shoots himself, critically injured

Raigarh, May 12 (PTI) A 34-year-old constable of Chhattisgarh police was critically wounded after he shot himself with his service rifle in an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday, an official said.

Sunny Malakar turned the weapon on himself around noon at his residence located within the limits of the city Kotwali police station in Raigarh, the official said. He had returned after doing the night shift.

The constable, who was attached to the Jutmil police post in the Raigarh district, suffered grievous injuries to the left side of his chest, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Markam said.

“After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and took Malakar to Metro Hospital in Raigarh. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in neighbouring Bilaspur city,” the official added.

The injured constable's father Trilochan Malakar is posted as a sub-inspector in the office of Raigarh Superintendent of Police, he added.

“Preliminary investigation suggests he was married and was upset due to some family-related issues,” Markam said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR NR