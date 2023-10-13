Chhattisgarh polls: After transfer of eight officials on ECI directives, state govt fills up posts

Raipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Two days after the Chhattisgarh government transferred eight officials, including three superintendents of police (SPs) and two collectors following directives of the Election Commission of India, the posts were filled up on Friday.

Chhattisgarh will go to assembly polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The names of the officials, including three IAS and an equal number of IPS officers, were announced in orders issued in the evening by the General Administration and home departments of the state government.

The order said 2009 batch IAS officer Awanish Saran, who was posted as Director of Technical Education, Employment and Training with additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of the Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, has been appointed as collector of Bilaspur.

Director of Panchayat department Kartikeya Goel has been appointed as Raigarh district collector, while Iffat Ara, who is posted as Managing Director Samgra Shiksha with additional charge as Commissioner of Chhattisgarh Housing Board, has been assigned additional charge of Joint Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department, Managing Director Markfed and Managing Director NAN (Nagarik Apurti Nigam).

The state home department's order said 2007 batch IPS officer Ram Gopal Garg, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General (Raigarh-Sakti-Jashpur districts), has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Durg district.

Commandant of 16th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) Jitendra Shukla has been made Korba SP while commandant of 19th battalion of CAF Mohit Garg will be the Rajnandgaon SP.

Archana Jha, additional Superintendent of Police of Investigative Units for Crime Against Women in Janjgir-Champa district, has been appointed as ASP of Bilaspur, while Abhishekh Kumar Jha, who was ASP at office of Inspector General Rajnandgaon Range, will be ASP in Durg, the order said.

Eights officers, namely Raigarh collector Taran Prakash Sinha, Bilaspur collector Sanjeev Jha, Special Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Manoj Soni, Rajnandgaon SP Abhishek Meena, Korba SP Uday Kiran, Durg SP Shalabh Sinha, Bilaspur ASP Abhishek Maheshwari and Durg ASP Sanjay Dhruv were transferred on Wednesday night on the orders of ECI.