Chhattisgarh polls: BJP MLA alleges assault in Muslim-dominated area; gimmick says Congress

Raipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Seven-time Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal on Thursday claimed he was attacked during the Assembly poll campaign in state capital Raipur.

Agrawal, who is seeking an eighth consecutive term from Raipur City South Assembly segment, and a large number of supporters sat in protest at the City Kotwali police station seeking action.

However, the Congress termed the allegation as a "gimmick", adding Agrawal resorted to such drama since he was sure of defeat at the hands of the ruling party's Mahant Ram Sundar Das.

Talking to reporters, Agrawal claimed the incident happened when he reached Madrasa Chowk in Baijnath Para area (a Muslim-dominated locality) at around 7 pm.

The MLA said a group of 20-25 youth were present there and he thought they intended to welcome him.

"I urged them to vote for BJP. However, some of them held my collar and tried to assault me. My supporters and security staff dragged me inside the madarsa and saved me," he said.

"Muslims of Raipur are peace loving. I have family relations with them. They can't do such acts. Goons from outside have been brought in to disturb the atmosphere of Raipur during Diwali and ahead of elections. We will continue to sit on dharna till they are arrested," he added.

Agrawal alleged those who assaulted him are aides of (Congress leader and Raipur Mayor) Aijaz Dhebar and his brother Anwar Dhebar.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given Dhebar the task of ensuring Mahant's victory. He (Dhebar) has been threatening our workers and we have complained in this regard but no action has been taken so far by the government or administration," he alleged.

A police official said the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, head of state Congress communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said, "This is a new gimmick by a candidate who is scared of losing elections. The entire election management of Brijmohan Agrawal has failed in front of the simplicity of Mahant Ram Sundar Das ji." Agrawal and the BJP are unable to play the communal card due to the popularity of Das, so they are fabricating this story to create tension in the area, Shukla alleged. PTI TKP BNM BNM