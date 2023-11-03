Chhattisgarh polls: BJP's manifesto a copy of Congress' guarantees, claims CM Baghel

Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Assembly polls in the state was a copy of the Congress' guarantees to the public.

Annual financial assistance to married women and landless agriculture labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families are some of the key highlights of the BJP's poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh released on Friday.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to launch 'Krishi Unnati Scheme', under which 21 quintal per acre paddy will be procured from farmers at Rs 3100 per quintal.

Posting a video on social media, Baghel said, "They (BJP) have copied Congress' guarantees. The other thing is that it (BJP manifesto) does not have mention of loan waiver and Old Pension Scheme. The Centre had earlier stopped states from giving bonus (on paddy procurement). Will they take their decision back (as BJP has promised to procure paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal in its manifesto in Chhattisgarh)." "They are claiming they will make cash payment (to farmers against paddy procurement). They have brought 'sankalp patra' against their own decision of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)," Baghel added.

Queried on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about sending those involved in corruption to jail if the BJP comes to power in the state, Baghel said Shah must first arrest Raman Singh (BJP leader and former chief minister) as he was allegedly involved in NAN (Nagarik Apurti Nigam) scam.

His son Abhishek Singh's name figured in Panama Papers leak but no probe was carried out, Baghel alleged.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has already increased the procurement of paddy per acre to 20 quintal from 15 quintal in the ongoing Kharif season, he said.

Paddy is procured at a minimum support price fixed by the Centre in the state but the Congress government gives an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 per acre to paddy cultivators under Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana, he said.

The Congress is yet to release its manifesto for the Assembly polls but has already announced 17 guarantees, including loan waiver for farmers and caste census.

It has also promised that agricultural landless labourers will be given Rs 10,000 per year in place of the existing Rs 7,000.

Polls will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17, while results will be declared on December 3. PTI TKP BNM BNM