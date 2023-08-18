Chhattisgarh polls: Congress sets up 4 panels including for election management, manifesto

New Delhi: Getting battle-ready for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls, the Congress on Friday set up four panels, including the manifesto and election management committees.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the election manifesto committee, election management committee, disciplinary committee and planning and strategy committee in the Chhattisgarh unit with immediate effect, a party statement said.

While the 23-member election manifesto committee is headed by Mohammad Akbar, the seven-member election management committee would be chaired by Shiv Kumar Dahariya and its convenor would be Ramgopal Agarwal.

The party also set up a nine-member disciplinary action committee in the state unit with Dhanender Sahu as the chairman.

The 18-member planning and strategy committee would be chaired by Tamardhwaj Sahu.

The setting up of the committees comes a day after the Congress formed its political affairs committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh with general secretary in-charge of state Kumari Selja as its chairperson.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo are among its members.

State party president Deepak Baij, senior leaders Charan Dass Mahant, Tamardhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd. Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Mohan Markam, Anila Bhendiya, Jai Singh Aggarwal, Dhanender Sahu and Satyanarayan Sharma are other members of the panel.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Chandan Yadav and Vijay Jangid are ex-officio members of the important committee.

Among the special invitees are Vikas Upadhyay, Rajesh Tiwari, Paras Chopda and the heads of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal.

Chhattisgarh goes to polls later this year and the Congress is seeking to retain power in the state.