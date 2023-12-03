Chhattisgarh polls: Former CM Raman Singh, state BJP chief Arun Sao leading

Raipur: Senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was leading over Congress' Girish Dewangan in Rajnandgaon seat by 13,279 votes after fourth round of counting of votes for the state assembly elections, as per the Election Commission.

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao was also leading in Lormi seat against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu by 9,106 votes after fifth round of counting, while former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai was ahead in Kunkuri seat against Congress candidate UD Minj by 7,813 votes after eighth round of counting.

BJP MP Gomti Sai was leading in Pathalgaon seat against Congress' Rampukar Singh by 6,078 votes after fifth round of counting, as per the EC.

BJP leader and former minister Ramvichar Netam was ahead in Ramanujganj seat against Congress' Ajay Tirkey by 4,874 votes.

Former IAS officer OP Choudhary was leading in Raigarh seat against Congress' Prakash Nayak by 7,435 votes, while former minister Amar Agrawal was ahead in Bilaspur seat against Congress' Shailesh Pandey by 6,364 votes.

In Raipur City North seat, former minister Rajest Munat Agrawal was leading by 4,643 votes against Congress' Vikas Upadhyay Pandey.

In Narayanpur seat, former minister Kedar Kashyap was leading by 3,515 votes against Congress' Chandan Kashyap, as per the EC.