Chhattisgarh polls: PM has opened a factory for abusing and lying, claims Kharge

Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting the Gandhi-Nehru family and said the latter has opened a factory for "hurling abuses and lying”.

Addressing a rally in Abhanpur constituency in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Kharge further claimed the PM does not speak anything in Parliament but only at rallies to garner votes.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party for constantly asking what the Congress had done during its 70-year rule, Kharge said Modi would not have become PM and Amit Shah would not be Union home minister if his party had done nothing.

"We saved democracy and the Constitution and that is why you are sitting there. A person like Jawaharlal Nehru did everything complying with the Constitution and democracy. He did not harass even a single person and BJP leaders used to praise him and Indira Gandhi," he said.

"But now as soon as they wake up in the morning, the BJP and Modi abuse everyone. The Congress set up big factories and industries, but Modi has opened a factory of hurling abuses and speaking lies. He lies everywhere," Kharge alleged.

In 2014, he (PM Modi) had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of every citizen, generate two crore jobs every year and double farm income.

"Has he done these things? Then who is lying? If we say he is the 'sardar' of lies, then he targets us," Kharge said further attacking the PM.

"When there were clashes in Manipur, he was roaming around. He doesn't open his mouth in the Parliament. He opens his mouth in public meetings for votes. He can speak for votes but not to address an issue," Kharge alleged.

Reacting to the PM's remarks accusing the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh of receiving 30 per commission, Kharge said the Congress ousted the BJP's "40 per cent commission" government in Karnataka.

The BJP is speaking about 30 per cent commission just to defame the Baghel government, he asserted.

The Congress president later addressed another rally in Chandrapur constituency.

Both Abhanpur and Chandrapur are among the 70 Assembly seats that will go to polls on November 17. Twenty constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on November 7. Results will be declared on December 3. PTI TKP BNM BNM