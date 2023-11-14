Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Raipur

Raipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her roadshow in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday evening, a day before campaigning for the second phase of the state assembly elections ends.

Advertisment

A large number of party workers and people gathered around the 'rath' (a truck) carrying her as it rolled out from Rajiv Chowk towards Kotwali amid playing of patriotic songs.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress candidates from different seats of capital Raipur were seen accompanying her. 'Jai Shri Ram' was written in front of the vehicle.

Gandhi Vadra was seen waving at the crowd that gathered on the road and on nearby buildings to catch a glimpse. Congress workers were seen holding and waving party flags.

The roadshow will culminate at Telghani Naka Chowk after passing through Kotwali, Satti Bazar and Amapara Chowk. PTI TKP NP