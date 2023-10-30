Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka promises welfare measures, attacks opponents over 'parivarwad' jibe

Jalbandha/ Bilaspur, Oct 30 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups and subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, and slammed opponents for their 'parivarwad' jibe at her party by asserting it was "patriotism and faith in the country's citizens".

Advertisment

She hailed her grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi for instilling patriotism in her in such a way that even the assassinations of the two former prime ministers could not shake her faith in the country.

Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh Assembly segment, she also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded to Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools. She also promised up to 200 units of free electricity if Congress retains power.

"If re-elected in Chhattisgarh, Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder. Loans of Self Help Groups and the loans availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived. Free treatment will be provided to the victims of road accidents and other mishaps under the Chief Minister's Special Health Assistance Scheme," she said.

Advertisment

Gandhi said 700 rural industrial parks will be set up, which will take their overall number to 1000 as 300 are already operational, while 'Tivara' (a type of lentil) will be purchased from farmers at support price.

Outstanding Motor Vehicle Tax and penalty of Rs 726 crore till 2018 of more than 6,600 vehicle owners associated with the transport business will be waived, she added.

Hailing the welfare schemes and achievements of the Bhupesh Baghel government, the Congress general secretary said people of Chhattisgarh were happy, while those in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, which too will see polls next month, were unhappy with their BJP government.

Advertisment

"That government (in MP) made 22,000 promises, but did not complete even half of them and committed 220 scams. If such a government that does not work for your welfare comes for five years, then there will be no harm to politicians but your children's future will get affected. Good schemes for women will be stopped," she claimed.

The BJP had been in power in MP for 18 years but had done nothing for women, and the state has seen the most violence against women, including 17 rapes per day, Gandhi claimed.

Attacking the 'Ladli Behna Yojana started by the MP government to give financial aid to women, which was announced just five months before Assembly polls, Gandhi asked if the BJP thought "women are idiots".

Advertisment

The Chhattisgarh government has worked for farmers, women, tribals, Dalits and everyone in the state, and Bastar, which was earlier known for Naxal violence, was now famous for millets, Gandhi said.

The Baghel government was giving back assets to the people, whereas the BJP was snatching them and handing them over to "big industrialists like Adani", she said.

Ports, airports, railways and PSU are being sold to industrialists at throwaway prices, she alleged.

Advertisment

"We talk about equality, empowerment and representation of all. It is the thinking of our party, which was Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and vision that development of the country will not be complete unless rural areas are developed," she asserted and pitched for a caste census so that data for welfare schemes can be obtained.

Gandhi said the Women Reservation Bill had been passed in Parliament in a such a way that it would be implemented only after 10 years.

Slamming the BJP, Gandhi asked the audience if they would vote for the party that "misleads you in the name of religion and only bring problems in your lives" or for the one that "works to ensure your development and welfare".

Advertisment

She said there has always been a good relationship between the Khairagarh (erstwhile) royal family and the Gandhi-Nehru family, with Chief Minister Baghel, on behalf of the Congress, fulfilling that relationship and also heeding the demand to make Khairagarh a district.

Congress has fielded sitting MLA Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh seat.

Speaking later in Bilaspur, Gandhi said her grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi instilled patriotism in her in such a way that even the assassinations of the two former prime ministers could not shake her faith in the country.

Slamming political opponents over allegations of "parivarwad" (dynasty politics) in the Congress, she said, "It is not parivarwad, it is patriotism towards the nation and faith in its people." Hailing Indira Gandhi, who was gunned down by her bodyguards in 1984, she said, "Our grandmother was not just our grandmother but a great personality. How can anyone kill her so violently? I often think what a feeling of patriotism she must have instilled in our hearts that our faith in the country didn't break even for a single minute or a second despite such a violent incident." "A similar incident happened with my father (who was assassinated in Tamil Nadu in 1991) when I was 19 years old. But still our faith and patriotism remained intact. I am saying all these things because when we talk about Nehru ji, Indira ji and Rajiv ji, those who criticise us immediately raise the issue of 'parivarwad'," she added.

No matter what you (opponents) say, you will never be able to break this faith and patriotism, Gandhi asserted.

She told the gathering no one can destroy their future if they are aware, adding that their focus (while voting) must be like Mahabharata's Arjun, whose attention was fully on the target.

Khairagarh is among the 20 Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase on November 7. Six seats in Bilaspur district are among the 70 Assembly segments that will go to polls in the second phase on November 17. Votes ill be counted on December 3. PTI TKP NSK BNM BNM