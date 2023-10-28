Chhattisgarh polls: Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to state; to address rallies in four constituencies

Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address four public meetings in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday, a party functionary has said.

Advertisment

Gandhi will arrive in Raipur at 11.45 am on Saturday and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1 pm, Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress' communication wing, said on Friday.

"He will address another rally in Farasgaon under Kondagaon assembly segment in Bastar region at 2.40 pm. On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2.50 pm, respectively," Shukla said.

These four seats are among the 20 that will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.

Elections to the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member assembly will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3. PTI TKP NP