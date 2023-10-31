Chhattisgarh polls: Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and valuables worth over Rs 38.34 cr seized since Oct 9

Raipur: Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and valuables worth more than Rs 38.34 crore have been seized by officials in Chhattisgarh so far since the model code of conduct came into force in the poll-bound state October 9, an official said on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Flying squads, comprising personnel from the excise, police and income tax departments, have been keeping a close watch on illegal consignments of liquor, cash and other items meant to influence the polls, the official associated with the poll duty said.

Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth more than Rs 38.34 crore have been seized from separate places in the state till Sunday (October 29), he said.

Among other things, the recovered items are Rs 10.11 crore cash, 30,840 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 90.87 lakh and 184 kg ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 14.82 crore, he said.

Besides, other items worth Rs 9.50 crore were also seized, he said, adding that cases have been registered under relevant acts.

Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale has issued necessary guidelines to all district election officers and superintendents of police for taking necessary action to maintain law and order during the assembly election.

In compliance with these guidelines, illegal transportation and storage of money and goods is being closely monitored through various enforcement agencies in the state, he added.