Chhattisgarh: Pregnant teen stabs boyfriend to death after he refuses to marry her; detained

Raipur, Sep 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old pregnant teen has been detained for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death after he refused to marry her and leaving his body in a lodge in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said on Tuesday.

The murder came to light after the body of a man in his early 20s was recovered from a room in a lodge under the Ganj police station limits on Monday, an official said.

He said the victim, a native of Bihar, had been living in Chhattisgarh.

The staff at the lodge alerted the police after noticing suspicious activity in a room, following which a police team found the body bearing multiple stab injuries lying inside.

The official said that even as the Raipur police launched a probe, the accused girl, a resident of Bilaspur district, reached Koni police station with her mother and confessed to the crime and surrendered.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and the accused had been in a relationship. After the girl became pregnant, she allegedly pressured him to marry her, but he refused, he said.

The duo checked into a room in the lodge on September 27, and the teen allegedly attacked the man with a sharp weapon while he was asleep and killed him, the official said.

She then locked the room, threw the key onto a railway track, and returned to Bilaspur, he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother, following which they approached the police, the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI TKP ARU