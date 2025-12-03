Chhattisgarh: Protest against coal mine turns violent, several cops injured

Ambikapur, Dec 3 (PTI) Several police personnel were injured on Wednesday when a group of villagers protesting against the expansion of a coal mine clashed with them and pelted stones in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials said.

Some villagers were also injured during the protest, they said.

Residents of Parsodi Kala village have been opposing the Amera extension coal project of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, even though the land acquisition process was completed in 2016, said an official.

After learning about the protest, district officials along with police reached the site which falls under the jurisdiction of Lakhanpur police station, Additional District Collector Sunil Nayak told reporters.

While some villagers received compensation for land acquisition, many others refused to accept money and tried to obstruct mining operations, he claimed.

Officials tried to explain to the villagers that land acquisition had already been completed and they should allow SECL to carry out its authorised activities, said Nayak.

"If they (villagers) want to raise their concerns, there are legal avenues," the official added.

However, the protest turned violent and stones were pelted at police, Nayak said, adding that the police personnel who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital.

Efforts were underway to pacify the villagers who were urged to cooperate with the authorities and not obstruct mining operations, said the additional collector.

Videos of the incident showed protestors entering the Amera coal mine premises and engaging in clashes with police who used lathi-charge and also burst teargas shells to disperse them.

Additional forces were deployed as the situation remains tense, officials said.

Leelavati, one of the protestors from Parsodi Kala, said she would not give up her land.

"We love our land and do not want to give it away. SECL will get coal, but what will happen to us? Our ancestors lived and earned their livelihood from this land.... Should my son and grandson be reduced to begging? Our entire land is being taken for the mine," she said. PTI COR TKP KRK