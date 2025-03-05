Chhattisgarh public relations dept spent over Rs 332 cr on publicity in 14 months: Govt in assembly

Raipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's public relations department spent more than Rs 332 crore on advertisements in 14 months till the end of January this year, the state government told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to an unstarred question asked by Congress MLA Dwarikadhish Yadav, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who holds the PR portfolio, said the department approved Rs 463.21 crore on the advertisements of government schemes, works and other publicity between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2025, out of which Rs 332.92 crore have been spent.

In the question, Yadav asked about the total amount sanctioned and spent district-wise for government schemes, works and other publicity advertisements in Chhattisgarh during this period.

In the reply, the CM said the advertisements are issued by the PR department at the state level and not from the districts.

As per the reply, Rs 97,31,19,295 were sanctioned for print media, Rs 92,23,98,483 for electronic media, Rs 25,56,64,280 for digital and social media, Rs 3,87,55,166 for publication, Rs 2,32,26,50,923 under regional publicity and Rs 11,96,07,261 under tribal sub-plan during this period.

Out of these sanctioned amounts, Rs 77,43,07,137 were spent on print media, Rs 65,90,35,797 on electronic media, Rs 19,80,35,847 on digital and social media, Rs 2,92,42,608 on publication, Rs 1,54,90,56,122 on regional publicity and Rs 11,96,07,261 under tribal sub-plan. PTI TKP NP