CBI raids multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with CGPSC scam

Raipur: The CBI has conducted searches at five places in Chhattisgarh in connection with alleged irregularities in a recruitment examination conducted by the state Public Service Commission during the previous Congress rule, officials said on Friday.

The searches, conducted on Thursday, covered three locations in Raipur and two in Mahasamund districts belonging to five persons, and the agency recovered incriminating documents from these premises, an official statement said.

The alleged role of these persons emerged during the investigation into a case related to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in July 2024 took over the investigation of two cases regarding alleged malpractices in the recruitment for the posts of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police and some other senior government posts through the CGPSC during 2020-2022.

The central agency has so far arrested seven persons: then chairman of CGPSC Taman Singh Sonwani, his nephews Nitesh Sonwani and Sahil Sonwani, then Deputy Controller Examination (CGPSC) Lalit Ganvir, Director of Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd Shravan Kumar Goyal, his son Shashank Goyal and daughter-in-law Bhumika Katiyar, the statement said.

Shashank Goyal, his wife Bhumika Katiyar and Nitesh Sonwani had been selected for the post of Deputy Collector, while Sahil had been selected for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, it said.

The CBI on January 16 filed a charge sheet in the case before a special court in Raipur, naming all these persons as accused.

The investigation continued in respect of other candidates, officials of CGPSC and others.

As per the charge sheet, Taman Singh Sonwani leaked question papers to his nephews Nitesh and Sahil.

Further, Taman Singh and Lalit Ganvir entered into a criminal conspiracy with Shravan Kumar Goyal, whole-time director of Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, and allegedly leaked question papers to Shravan. He shared them with his son and daughter-in-law, the charge sheet said.