Chhattisgarh racing towards clean energy goals with schemes like PM Suryaghar: CM Sai

Raipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly towards achieving its clean energy targets through ambitious initiatives like PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.

Addressing a solar energy awareness and promotion campaign at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium here, he underlined the state government's commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, an official release said.

"In Chhattisgarh, solar power consumers are now emerging not just as energy producers but also as energy contributors," he said while asserting that climate change and rising pollution were matters of grave concern.

"It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Chhattisgarh is playing its part with full dedication and capacity. The state is steadily moving from half electricity bill relief towards free electricity, thanks to the promotion of solar power," he said.

The people of Chhattisgarh have been increasingly recognizing the importance of solar schemes and adopting clean energy, Sai added.

"People must spread awareness and encourage others to join the initiative, thereby strengthening the state's progress towards clean energy goals. Both the Centre and state government have been providing subsidies to consumers under PM Suryaghar scheme, while banks are offering easy financial support," he said.

In 2014, PM Modi had taken the resolve of ensuring electricity for every household under the Saubhagya Yojana.

At that time, 18,000 villages in the country were still in darkness, but today, electricity has reached every one of them, he said.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is now marching rapidly towards a clean and green energy future. In 2000, Chhattisgarh's power generation capacity was just 1,400 MW, which has now surged to 30,000 MW. Chhattisgarh is even supplying electricity to neighbouring states," the CM said.

Under the state's new Industrial Policy, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore have been signed in the energy sector, and the state's power generation capacity will rise further in the coming years, he added.

Under the leadership of the PM, Chhattisgarh will emerge as the number one state in power generation in the country, he added.

On the occasion, Sai flagged off the 'Surya Rath' designed to raise awareness among citizens about the benefits of solar energy, the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme and its subsidy provisions.

He also transferred a total of Rs 1.85 crore of state subsidy online directly into the accounts of 618 consumers, each receiving Rs 30,000 under the scheme, the release said. PTI TKP BNM