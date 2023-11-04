Chhattisgarh raids can’t deter us, Cong sent Britishers back; BJP two-faced: Kharge in poll-bound MP

Balaghat/Dindori, Nov 4 (PTI) The Congress sent the Britishers back and that the recent raids by central agencies in Chhattisgarh won’t demoralise its workers, said party president Mallkarjun Kharge on Saturday, asserting they would win assembly polls there as well as in Madhya Pradesh, and accused the BJP of being two-faced.

Advertisment

He also called the BJP “anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-tribal.

Kharge was addressing public meetings at Katangi town in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district and at Shahpura town in tribal-dominated Dindori of MP, which goes to polls on November 17.

“I was in Chhattisgarh yesterday (Friday) and the force of Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Shah (Union home minister Amit Shah) was also there. Through ED, CBI and I-T raids they want to terrorise our party workers so that they sit in their homes,” he said.

Advertisment

The Congress has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of weaponising the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) to target its government in Chhattisgarh through various raids.

The latest accusation by the Congress came on Friday when ED claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' had led to “startling allegations” that the promoters of ‘Mahadev’ betting app paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh chief minister so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

“They are thinking that Congress workers will sit at home and get demoralised due to these raids, but it won’t happen. The Congress is certainly going to win in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Advertisment

Kharge said the Congress fought the British rulers, sent them back and ensured India’s independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Jawaharlal Nehru strengthened the democracy. Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar made a law to strengthen the poor. We are not going to be scared by Modi, Shah, and their disciples,” he said, adding that the Congress was getting stronger day by day.

Dubbing Modi “jhoothon ka sardar” (leader of liars), the Congress president said that instead of working, he was hurling abuses at the Congress and the Gandhi family.

Advertisment

Kharge said the previous Congress governments had done a lot of work, referring to the achievements of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

He said the country’s “140 crore people have phones” in their hands and it was possible because of the vision of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, whom he praised for introducing mobile phones and computers in India.

The Congress leader said that the Congress government had built schools and colleges and produced doctors who helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisment

Kharge said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) of the previous government helped people eke out a living during the pandemic.

He said the Congress government works for people and the poor, while the Modi government works for “business honchos like (Gautam) Adani”.

The Congress leader said that MP has seen 250 scams in 225 months.

Advertisment

About Katangi in Balaghat, he said it was earlier a part of Bhandara-Gondia from where Dr Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution, ran elections way back in 1954. Besides, the place houses a famous temple and is considered a holy land.

Later, addressing a rally in Dindori district, the Congress leader called the BJP anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-tribal and said its style of functioning is like “Muh mein Ram, bagal mein chhuri” (two-faced).

“Modi speaks of making a tribal woman the President of India, but what is the use of giving any post when you cannot give respect and dignity to that person,” Kharge said.

He alleged that the PM inaugurated the new Parliament building but did not invite President Droupaudi Murmu because she is a tribal.

“The same disrespect had been meted out to former Dalit President Ramnath Kovind. Modi did not invite him for the foundation laying ceremony of the new Parliament building,” said the Congress’ Dalit face.

Modi tries to portray that everything happened in the country only after he became the PM, Kharge said.

“The BJP tries to take credit for everything without having done anything,” he said, adding that Nehru and Dr Ambedkar gave voting rights to India’s women immediately after independence when women in many foreign countries had no such franchise.

“The Modi government has given all the country’s resources like seaports, airports and other establishments to the hands of a few businessmen including Adani. The poor are getting poorer and the rich, richer under Modi’s rule,” Kharge said.

Five per cent of the population have 60 per cent of the country’s wealth and this is happening in Modi’s era, he added. The Congress is the party that has been working religiously for the upliftment of the poor, Dalits and tribals since India’s freedom, he said.

“It was former PM Indira Gandhi who made a Dalit the President. The Congress made the first woman President of India and also the first woman Lok Sabha Speaker,” Kharge said.

In Madhya Pradesh polls, the state has 47 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes but the Congress has fielded 48 ST candidates as they deserve it, he said, adding that his party also works for tribal empowerment.

Attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kharge said no development or welfare of people has taken place in BJP’s 18-year rule in MP.

“MP chief minister Chouhan did nothing for the elderly, women and children for so many years, but now that the polls are drawing nearer, he is hugging elderly women and holding kids in his lap,” Kharge said.

These people are fake, don’t get deceived by their acts, he said.

“After the Congress comes to power in MP, education from KG to Class 12 will be free and all your other needs will also be taken care of,” he said. PTI LAL MAS NR