Chhattisgarh: Raipur police's anti-drug initiative helps 7 persons quit addiction

Raipur, Aug 18 (PTI) The 'Nijaat' anti drug campaign being carried out by Raipur police has begun showing results with seven persons quitting the addiction, Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said on Sunday.

On Saturday, psychologist Dr Alok Sharma took counselling sessions at Urla police station for some persons addicted to drugs, the SP said.

"We are seeing results. A 37-year-old resident of Sarora village has quit due to the Nijaat campaign and is now working as a mechanic with a leading vehicle manufacturing firm. A minor who carried a knife and roamed around aimlessly under the influence of drugs has now quit the addiction. A person labelled as a listed criminal is also off the habit and is working at a bus stand," he said.

All the seven persons have claimed their lives are now more fulfilling and there is peace and harmony in their homes, the official added.

Incidentally, Singh has carried out the campaign in districts like Korea, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Korba and Bilaspur during his earlier postings. PTI COR BNM