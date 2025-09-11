Chhattisgarh receives investment proposals of over Rs 967 cr at Bastar meet

Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday received investment proposals worth over Rs 967 crore from sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and food processing, with a potential to generate over 2,100 jobs, a government official said.

These proposals were received during the ‘Bastar Investor Connect’ event in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the Bastar district, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who inaugurated the programme, said the Bastar region is at the centre of his government’s new industrial policy, as it is rich in mineral resources and abundant natural wealth, offering immense possibilities for development within itself.

“Maoism had been hampering Bastar’s development. We have resolved that we will bring Bastar into the mainstream and make it the central axis of developed Chhattisgarh.

“Our brave soldiers and Bastar residents have been fighting against Naxalism with courage and determination and today Bastar is moving ahead on the path of writing a golden chapter of investment by erasing the dark history of Maoism, he said.

Expressing confidence that Maoism will be eliminated by March 2026, he said a Naxal-free Bastar will move forward on the development path even faster.

“After Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, we selected the Bastar division for the next series of Investors Connect programme,” he said, referring to his recent visit to Japan and South Korea to attract investment in Chhattisgarh.

The new industrial policy has been prepared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance mantra of “perform, reform and transform”, he said.

Provisions of grants and incentives have been included in the new industrial policy to attract investments in Chhattisgarh, and more than 350 reforms have been introduced in line with the resolution of “ease of doing business” and “speed of doing business”, he said.

“Apart from Japan and South Korea, we have also held investment summits in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Nava Raipur. After the implementation of the new industrial policy, we have received investment proposals worth about Rs 6.65 lakh crore so far,” he said.

In the new policy, special grant provisions have been made on the core sector along with IT, AI, pharma, textiles, electronics, and green energy, he said.

India's first AI data centre park has been built in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Pharmaceutical Park, Medicity and Global Capability Center are also being built here, he said.

New small industrial areas are being established in all districts and development blocks of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts.

Such hubs have been established in Fraserpur and Geedam Road of Jagdalpur, in Niyanar near Nagarnar (over an area of 118 acres), Lakhanpuri in Kanker, Teknar and Narayanpur in Dantewada, he said.

The state government has also been establishing industrial areas in Sukma as well as in village Pakela, Fandiguda, Adka-Chhepda in Kondagaon and Kodoli in Bijapur, he said.

Sai said infrastructure projects, including road construction and laying of railway lines, have gained momentum in Bastar.

Work on the Bodhghat dam project on Indravati river will commence soon, the CM said.

Calling Bastar “the heaven of India,” he said tourism has been accorded industry status in the region to attract large numbers of visitors.

Entrepreneurs seeking to invest in tourism in Bastar will be entitled to a 45 per cent subsidy. Special incentives for homestays will empower local entrepreneurs in tourism, he said.

“Skill Development Centres” are being established across all 32 blocks of Bastar. “Bastar’s youth are hardworking and talented. Industries will never face a shortage of skilled manpower here,” he said.

The state government announced that it would provide additional incentives to Naxal-affected families willing to establish industries. Special grants and six-year financial support will also be provided for investment in tourism, agriculture-horticulture, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, the release said.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and Commerce and Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan were also present.