Chhattisgarh: Results of Class 10, 12 exams announced; girls outshine boys, take top ranks

Raipur, May 9 (PTI) The results of Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) were declared on Thursday, with girls securing top ranks, dominating the merit lists and also outshining boys in overall pass percentage.

As per the results announced by CGBSE chairman Renu G Pilley here, the Class 12 overall pass percentage was 80.74 per cent, while it was 75.61 per cent for Class 10.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 83.72 per cent and boys 76.91 per cent in Class 12 exams, while the figure was 79.35 per cent for girls and 71.12 per cent for boys in the Class 10 exams, the official said.

"While 20 students made it to the merit list (top ten) in Class 12, a total of 59 students are in the merit list of Class 10. The number of girls in the merit list in Class 12 and 10 stands at 15 and 44, respectively," the official said.

In the Class 12 exams, Mahek Agrawal of EVAS Woodland English Medium HS School Saraipali, Mahasamund district secured top position with 97.40 per cent, followed by Kopal Ambast of Guru Ghasidas Govt English Medium School Balodabazar district with 97 per cent.

Preeti of Govt HS School Karhibazar in Balodabazar and Ayushi Gupta of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur shared third position with 96.80 per cent, the official said.

"In the Class 10 exams, Simran Shabba of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur, topped with a 99.50 per cent. Honisha of Saraswati Shishu Mandir HS School, Kopra in Gariaband district stood second with 98.83 per cent," Pilley said.

Shreyansh Kumar Yadav of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur bagged third position with 98.33 per cent, he added.

A total of 2,61,077 students had registered for CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12) this year, of which 2,58,704 students, comprising 1,13,210 boys and 1,45,494 girls, appeared for the exams.

"Of those who appeared, results of 2,58,575 were declared, with 2,08,789 (80.74 per cent) managing to pass. Likewise, 3,45,686 students had registered for CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (Class 10) this year. Of these, 3,40,220 students, comprising 1,54,799 boys and 1,85,421 girls, appeared. The results of 3,39,994 were declared and 2,57,072 (75.61 per cent) passed," he said.

Last year (2023), the overall pass percentage in the Class 12 exams was 79.96 per cent and 75.05 per cent for Class 10.

In a message on social media platform X, Chief Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Many congratulations and best wishes for the bright future to daughters Simran Shabba and Mahek Aggarwal who secured first position in the merit list in class 10th and 12th board examinations respectively".

"My best wishes to all the children who passed the examinations, their parents and teachers. Those children whose results were not as per expectations should not be disheartened. Keep working hard, you will get many opportunities to do better in the future. One day success will definitely kiss your feet," the CM added. PTI TKP BNM