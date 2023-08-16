Chhattisgarh: Revenue dept official booked on charge of raping teenage girl

Raipur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a revenue officer in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on August 12 and based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against Ramavtar Lahri (35), a patwari (lower level revenue official) posted in Raipur district, an official here said.

"In her complaint, the victim alleged that Lehri, who was known to her, allegedly exploited her sexually when she went to his residence for some work on Saturday," he said.

The next day, the victim lodged a complaint at Dharsinwa police station, following which police swung into action, he said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

A police team has been constituted to trace the accused who absconded after learning about the police case, he said. PTI TKP NP