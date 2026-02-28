Chhattisgarh: Rs 10,324 cr input assistance transferred to farmers' accounts under Krishak scheme

Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday transferred Rs 10,324 crore as input assistance to the bank accounts of 25.28 lakh farmers under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, and said that his government is committed to farmers’ prosperity.

The amount was disbursed during a farmers' event held at Rahangi village in Bilha development block.

The input assistance represents the difference amount over the Minimum Support Price (MSP- fixed by the Centre), provided by the state government to farmers against paddy procurement.

For the 2025-26 Kharif marketing season, the MSP for paddy has been set at Rs 2,369 per quintal for the common grade and Rs 2,389 per quintal for grade A. In Chhattisgarh, farmers receive Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, inclusive of MSP and input assistance, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai said his government has introduced progressive schemes keeping farmers' welfare in mind.

He noted that this year, farmers did not face any shortage of gunny bags during procurement and that payments were credited to their accounts on time.

Sai said farmers are being provided loans at zero per cent interest, and lakhs of them are benefiting from the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

"We have ensured that farmers in the state receive the highest price for paddy, a system unmatched elsewhere," he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, agriculturists across the country have been receiving Rs 6,000 annually under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He added that more than Rs 13,000 crore has been allocated for agriculture in this year's state budget, reflecting the government's commitment and sensitivity toward farmers. Efforts are also underway to expand irrigation facilities to ensure an adequate water supply to farmlands.

Sai said that more than 25.28 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh had sold paddy this season, and over Rs 10,000 crore had been credited to their accounts through the Krishak Unnati Yojana ahead of the Holi festival to enable them to celebrate the festival with joy.

The financial assistance is also being provided to landless agricultural labourers. Subsidies on fertilisers, expansion of irrigation facilities, and efforts to strengthen cooperative institutions are being undertaken at multiple levels to enhance farmers' prosperity, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Naxalism in the Bastar region is on the verge of elimination, and expressed confidence that the resolve of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be fulfilled by March 2026.

To boost animal husbandry, the state has signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board, aiming to usher in a dairy revolution in Chhattisgarh, he added.

Addressing the event, state Agriculture Minister Ram Vichar Netam encouraged farmers to diversify crops, noting that pulses and oilseeds can be more profitable than paddy.

He stressed that innovation and transformation in agriculture are key to bringing prosperity to farmers' lives.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also made several key announcements, including the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre in Chakarbhata (Bilaspur) to a Community Health Centre and the upgradation of a secondary school in Mangla to a high school.

He also announced Rs 50 lakh each for the construction of a community hall for the Satnami community and another for the tribal community in Pattharkhan.

Sai also interacted virtually with farmer beneficiaries across the state during the event. PTI TKP NSK