Chhattisgarh: Rs 50 lakh unaccounted cash seized from car

Raigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, authorities seized Rs 50 lakh unaccounted cash from a car in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Tuesday, an official said.

A district-level flying squad intercepted the car and found Rs 50 lakh kept inside the vehicle during a checking on the Raigarh Medical College Road in the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border area, he said.

Two car occupants, driver Kailash Sahu (50) and one Shatrughan Pradhan (60), told authorities they were taking the money to Belpahar town in Odisha, but failed to give satisfactory reply to possessing so much cash or show any relevant documents, said the official.

The cash was in the denomination of Rs 500 notes, he said, adding the Income Tax department was informed about the seizure. PTI COR RSY