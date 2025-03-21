Chhattisgarh: Rs 8 lakh cash, explosives seized from Naxal dump in Gariaband

Gariaband, Mar 21 (PTI) Security forces have recovered Rs 8 lakh cash and explosives from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a police official said on Friday.

The recovery was made from a forested hill near Pandripani village under Mainpur police station limits on Thursday, said Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha.

Personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as well as its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the district force were involved in the operation that was launched based on inputs about the presence of a Maoist dump in the area, he said.

"The seized items include Rs 8 lakh cash, 13 gelatin sticks, Maoist banners, diary and literature. These were packed in white sack which was hidden in the ground under a tree. Prima facie, it appears the cash was extorted by Naxalites from local villagers and businessmen," the SP informed. PTI COR TKP BNM