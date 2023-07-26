Chhattisgarh: Sanitation worker of private school arrested for molesting minor girl

Durg, Jul 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old sanitation worker of a private school was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl student in Chhattisgarh's Durg district last week, police said.

Advertisment

The accused molested the girl, a student of Class 1, in the school's bathroom on July 20, Jamul Station House Officer Yakub Memon said.

The victim told her parents about the incident after reaching home. Her parents lodged a complaint on Tuesday night following which the police arrested the accused, he said.

The accused was booked under section 354 (for molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. PTI COR TKP RSY