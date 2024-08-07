Chhattisgarh saw significant development in rail infrastructure in last 10 years: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has seen significant development in its railway infrastructure in the last ten years with 58 express trains and 128 passenger trains covering the state, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal inquired about the number of trains operating in Chhattisgarh over the past three years and the current stage of revenue generation from these operations.

Responding to these queries, Vaishnaw provided a detailed overview of the progress made and the funds allocated.

Vaishnaw acknowledged that in the past, there was a chronic underfunding of railway projects in the region. However, he said that the situation has improved significantly in recent years.

"Three years ago, there were 56 mail express trains and 121 passenger trains operating in the state. Today, we have increased this to 58 express trains and 128 passenger trains," Vaishnaw said.

He further emphasised the scale of development, mentioning that Chhattisgarh currently has projects worth several thousand crore rupees, including eight new railway lines.

This expansion aims to increase the state's railway capacity substantially. "Ten years ago, the investment in Chhattisgarh's railways was around Rs 311 crore, which has now surged to over 6000 crore," he added.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the increased pace of work, stating, "Previously, only 6 km of railway work was completed in a year, but now we are achieving 100 km annually. While this extensive work can cause train cancellations, I am committed to finding methods to maximise progress with minimal disruption." Agrawal, the BJP MP from Raipur, pointed out the inconvenience faced by passengers due to over 200 train cancellations.

He also asked about the percentage of revenue contributed by the Bilaspur railway zone.

In response, Vaishnaw acknowledged the past inequities but assured that current efforts are aimed at improving the situation.

"Ten years ago, there was no justice in fund allocation, but now sufficient funds are being allocated. We are working to reduce the connection time from four days to three, significantly improving capacity," he explained.

Adding to the debate, Congress MP K C Venugopal criticised the minister for allegedly misleading the House by comparing the current period with the UPA era. He raised concerns about the impact of new initiatives like Vande Bharat train on passenger convenience.

Vaishnaw clarified, "There is no intention to mislead. The cancellations are due to the ongoing work."