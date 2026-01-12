Chhattisgarh: SDO removed, 3 cops suspended after viral video shows them at 'obscene' dance show

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Jan 12 (PTI) A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and three policemen landed in a soup after they were caught on camera enjoying an "obscene" dance performance at a programme in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, officials said on Monday.

Videos of an obscene dance performance at an orchestra programme held last week in Urmal village, under the Deobhog police station limits, went viral on social media on Sunday, prompting the action, they said.

A sub-divisional officer has been removed from his post, and three policemen were suspended, while 14 members of the programme's organising committee have been arrested, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Gariaband Collector Bhagwan Singh Uike said that SDO (Revenue) Tulsidas Markam, a State Administrative Service officer, has been removed from his post, and an inquiry has been ordered under the additional collector.

The inquiry report will be sent to the Raipur Divisional Commissioner, who will take further action as per rules, he said.

"The officer was present at the dance programme, and his involvement is visible. As the executive magistrate of the area, it was his responsibility to stop this type of event. Instead, the programme continued in his presence," Uike said.

He further said that the SDO had granted permission for the programme from January 5 to January 10, allegedly without obtaining mandatory reports from the tehsildar and the local police station, which was a grave procedural violation.

According to the show cause notice issued to the SDO, "obscene" dance performances continued for four days between January 5 and January 9, during which photographs of him at the venue as a "mute spectator" were widely circulated in newspapers and on social media.

Despite being an executive magistrate, he failed to initiate any legal action and continued to watch the programme, it stated.

"This behaviour, coming from a government servant holding a responsible and dignified position like that of an executive magistrate, is highly reprehensible, unbecoming and undisciplined," the notice said, citing violation of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules.

A senior police official said that an FIR has been registered and 14 persons from the programme's organising committee have been arrested.

Three policemen who were present at the event and allegedly indulged in misconduct have been suspended, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them, he said.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed Markam and some police personnel at the venue, with the cops seen throwing money and recording videos. PTI COR TKP ARU