Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover explosives after exchange of fire with Naxals

Gariaband, Aug 17 (PTI) Security forces recovered explosives following a gunfight with Naxalites on Sunday in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh after four Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 19 lakh surrendered themselves, a senior police officer said.

On a tip-off provided by one of the surrendered Naxals, security forces recovered a Maoist dump in a forested hill on Gobra road during an anti-Naxal operation in the morning, leading to the recovery of four BGL rounds, a hand grenade, 15 INSAS rounds and a magazine, 15 gelatin rods, 50 detonators, an SLR rifle magazine, and Rs 16.50 lakh in cash.

Security forces had launched an anti-Naxal operation on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police officer said, adding that Naxalites fled into the jungle after an intermittent exchange of fire.

Among the four Naxals who surrendered, Deepak alias Bhima Mandavi was a Divisional Area Committee Member (DVCM), while Kailash alias Bhima Bhogam and Ranita alias Payki worked as Area Committee Members (ACMs) of the Maoist organisation. Another Naxal was identified as Sujita alias Karam. Mandavi carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh while Bhogam and Payki carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, and Karam Rs 1 lakh on her head, the officer said.

An SLR rifle and a single-shot gun were surrendered.

The surrendered cadres said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, the officer said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance and will be further rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he said. PTI COR NSK