Chhattisgarh sends proposal to Centre seeking Ramsar site tag for Kopra reservoir in Bilaspur

Raipur, Nov 21 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking a Ramsar site status for the Kopra reservoir located in Bilaspur district of the state, officials said on Friday.

On the direction of the state Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap, the government has taken a major step towards declaring the Kopra reservoir as a proposed Ramsar site, an official statement said.

The reservoir, marked by a blend of natural and man-made features, is considered a vital hub for water resources, irrigation and biodiversity in the region, it said.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance listed under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty signed in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. India currently has 94 Ramsar sites.

Minister Kashyap expressed hope that Ramsar recognition for the Kopra reservoir would bring national and international attraction to the region.

The reservoir is primarily fed by rainwater and smaller surrounding streams. It fulfills the water needs of local villages and serves as a major source of irrigation for farmers. The fertile land around the reservoir sustains agriculture in several nearby villages and small towns, it said.

The area also serves as a safe habitat for diverse species of birds, aquatic life and vegetation throughout the year. A significant number of migratory birds are recorded here annually. The reservoir supports rich biodiversity, including various species of fish, aquatic plants, amphibians, reptiles and insects, it said.

According to the State Wetland Authority, the Kopra reservoir is particularly suitable for the conservation of rare and important bird species such as the river tern, common pochard and Egyptian vulture, it said.

Considering its ecological and environmental significance, the state government has forwarded the proposal to the Centre. If approved, the reservoir will receive international protection and its scientific, environmental and tourism value will further increase, it said.

Officials said that under various government schemes, the region will see strengthened efforts in environmental protection, water conservation, biodiversity enhancement and livelihood development for local communities, ensuring a sustainable balance between people and natural resources.