Chhattisgarh: Six IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Kondagaon district

Kondagaon, Sep 6 (PTI) Security personnel have recovered six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Friday.

A team of the district police who was out patrolling on Thursday recovered three IEDs weighing 4 kg each and three more weighing 3 kg each in the forest of Madgaon under the Dhanora police station limits, said Anil Vishwakarma, the sub-divisional officer of police, Farasgaon.

Naxalites had packed the explosives pressure cookers and concealed them beneath the earth to harm security personnel, he said.

The police's bomb disposal squad neutralised the IEDs, and a major tragedy was averted, Vishwakarma said.

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Kondagaon. PTI COR TKP MVG ARU