Chhattisgarh: SLR, INSAS rifle, ammunition hidden by Naxalites recovered in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Dec 31 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other Maoist-related materials from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

The Maoist dump was unearthed on Tuesday from a forested hill near Gondpalli village when a joint team of 159th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and district police was out on an anti-Naxal operation from Urssangal camp, a police official here said.

The recovered items include one bolt-action rifle, three muzzle-loading (bharmaar) guns, one 12-bore single-barrel rifle, 150 live rounds of 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), 150 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS rifle and 100 rounds of .303 rifle, he said.

The seized arms and ammunition were hidden in a forest by Naxalites to use them against security forces, he said. PTI COR TKP NR