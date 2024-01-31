Chhattisgarh: STF jawan's brother killed during encounter between security forces and Naxalites

Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The brother of a police jawan was killed in cross-firing during an encounter between security forces and Naxalites along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

While the encounter took place on Tuesday, information about the death of Ramesh Poyam, a local villager, was received on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Poyam's brother serves in the Special Task Force, an anti-Naxalite force of the state police, the official informed.

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters (both units of state police) and CRPF's 230th battalion were involved in the operation launched from Dantewada on Tuesday.

Advertisment

When security forces were in the jungles of Kondroji and Bodga villages under Bhairamgarh police station limits of Bijapur district, an encounter broke out.

The Naxalites soon fled from the scene, the official said, adding that a a tunnel dug by Naxalites and memorials put up by them in the area were destroyed during the operation.

On Wednesday, police learnt that Poyam, a resident of Bodga village, was killed in cross-firing, the official said, adding that a team has been sent to the spot. His family was being provided all necessary assistance as per the government's policy, the official added. PTI COR TKP KRK