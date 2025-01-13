Chhattisgarh teachers' protest: Cong says BJP pushing youngsters into 'quagmire of unemployment'

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Congress slammed the BJP on Monday over protests being held by teachers, whose jobs are reportedly in danger, in Chhattisgarh and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is responsible for pushing youngsters into the "quagmire of unemployment".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a video on X, in which the protesting teachers are seen prostrating repeatedly on the road in a unique protest against their removal.

"Only the Modi government and BJP are responsible for pushing the youth into the quagmire of unemployment. Watch this heartbreaking video from Chhattisgarh, how these female teachers are forced to protest in the bitter cold. The BJP government has fired 3,000 teachers from their jobs," Kharge alleged in a post on the microblogging platform.

On the other hand, BJP-ruled Haryana is becoming number one in paper leaks and the latest example of it is the MBBS paper-leak incident in Rohtak, he said.

"Double engine government is attacking the youth with double power. First attack -- the paper is leaked by the mafia in connivance with the government and there is no accountability of the government! Second attack -- in the BJP-ruled states, jobs are not available, reserved seats are not filled and dreams of youth are shattered," the Congress chief said.

The biggest curse of the BJP on youngsters is that of unemployment, he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the teachers' protests in Chhattisgarh and alleged that the ruling party has pushed the future of youngsters into darkness.

Sharing the same video on X, she said, "This video from Chhattisgarh is a small example of the plight of the country's youngsters. There are 33,000 vacant posts of teachers in the state and the BJP government, which promised to give one lakh jobs, has fired 3,000 teachers. These women are protesting by prostrating on the road in this severe cold, pleading for jobs." "Today, youngsters in every state, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, are protesting against the BJP's corruption and unemployment. The BJP has pushed the future of the youngsters of the entire country into darkness," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

According to media reports, the jobs of several assistant teachers in Chhattisgarh are in danger. After a Supreme Court decision, questions have been raised on their qualifications and the teachers are agitating to save their jobs.

Demanding justice from the government, the teachers have taken out a "Dandavat Yatra". PTI ASK RC