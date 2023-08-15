Chhattisgarh: Three dead, two go missing in separate drowning incidents

Rajnandgaon/Janjgir, Aug 15 (PTI) A man drowned and his two friends went missing while bathing in a water-filled quarry in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Tuesday, police said.

In another incident, two class 12 students drowned in a river in the state's Janjgir-Champa district.

In Rajnandgaon, the incident took place near Mangata tourist spot under Somni police station area.

Atul Pude, a resident of Nagpur (Maharashtra), Arvind Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and Narayan Salve from Rajasthan, all employees of a coaching institute in Gondia (Maharashtra), and A N Mishra of Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) were visiting the spot in the evening for a picnic, said a police official.

While three of them entered the abandoned water-filled quarry to take a bath, Salve stayed outside.

When they began to drown, Salve raised alarm.

“A police team reached the spot and divers were roped in to trace them. Pude's body was retrieved. The search for the other two was halted at night and will be resumed on Wednesday morning," the official said.

In Janjgir-Champa, Devendra Sharma (19) and Rishabh Dhruv (18) drowned in Kudri barrage built on Hasdeo river when they ventured into deep water to get their pictures clicked, a local police official said.

The duo along with four others, all students of a school in Janjgir town, had gone to Kudri barrage after attending the Independence Day celebration at their school, he said.

The bodies were fished out after the police were alerted, he added. PTI COR TKP KRK