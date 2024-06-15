Chhattisgarh: Three IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Bijapur district

Bijapur, June 15 (PTI ) Security forces on Saturday recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites along an under-construction road in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The IEDs were planted between Gadamali and Kader villages under Naimed police station limits, where road construction activity is underway, an official said.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 231st battalion and the district police along with their separate Bomb Disposal Squad units, who were out on a road safety duty, defused the IEDs while carrying out a de-mining exercise, he said.

"Three IEDs that were planted using the command switch mechanism along the under-construction road were recovered by the BDS teams. The two IEDs weighing 30 kg each and another one weighing 10 kg were placed beneath the earth in a bid to harm the patrolling security personnel," he added.

The bombs were later neutralised by the BDS, he added.

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, the police said. PTI COR NP