Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites held in Sukma, four IEDs seized in Bijapur

Sukma/Bijapur, Apr 10 (PTI) Three Naxalites allegedly involved in the murder of two civilians last year were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Thursday.

Security forces also recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in neighbouring Bijapur district, they said.

Madkam Bheema (32), Madkam Lakhma (45) and Hemla Nanda (25) were apprehended by a joint team of CRPF's 223rd battalion and district force near Kistavaram village under Chintalnar police station limits on Wednesday, a police official said.

"Bheema, head of Maoist front Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh. The three are allegedly involved in the murder of two villagers in Jabbagatta village in the area after accusing them of being police informers last year," he said.

In Bijapur, four IEDs were unearthed from the forest around two kilometres away from Bheemaram security camp when a team of 204th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of CRPF, was out on an area domination operation towards Pusgufa, he said.

The explosives that were packed in beer bottles were neutralised by the Bomb Disposal Squad, he added. PTI COR TKP BNM