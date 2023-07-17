Chhattisgarh: Three of family drown in river

Bilaspur, Jul 17 (PTI) A woman, her teenage sister and another minor girl from the same family drowned while taking bath in a river in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 10 am when the three persons, residents of Sendri village under Koni police station limits, entered the Arpa river that flows in the area, he said.

Prima facie, it seems they ventured into the deep water of the river, which is in spate after the recent rainfall, and drowned, he said.

After being alerted, a police team went to the spot along with the State Disaster Response Force personnel.

They fished out the bodies of the 18-year-old woman, her 14-year-old sister and another 11-year-old girl from the family, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added. PTI COR TKP GK