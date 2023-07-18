Chhattisgarh: Three workers killed in oxygen cylinder blast at cement factory

Balodabazar, Jul 18 (PTI) Three workers were killed when an oxygen cylinder exploded at a cement factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at UltraTech Cement's plant in Hirmi area, a senior police official said.

Lakesh Kumar Gayakwad (21), Shatruhan Lal Verma (27) and Umesh Kumar Verma (26), all contractual workers, were killed in the explosion, he said.

The exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained and investigation was underway, the official said. PTI TKP KRK