Chhattisgarh tiger count leaps from 17 to 35 in three years; wildlife conservation priority, says CM

Raipur, Sep 10 (PTI) The tiger population in Chhattisgarh has doubled over the past three years, jumping from 17 to 35, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the rise in big cat numbers evidence of effective conservation, which he called a priority for his government, said an official statement.

The state has four tiger reserves – Indravati (Bijapur district), Udanti-Sitanadi (Gariaband-Dhamtari), Achanakmar (Mungeli), and Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla, which straddles the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Korea, Surajpur and Balrampur districts.

During the 15th meeting of the Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Welfare Board, chaired by CM Sai, on Tuesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey said that the tiger population in the state had increased from 17 in 2022 to 35 in April 2025.

Achanakmar reserve has the highest number of the big cats in the state, Pandey said, according to the statement.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has approved the translocation of tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Udanti-Sitanadi and Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserves in the state, which will be completed soon, he said.

Efforts are being made to increase the number of the state animal, the wild buffalo. The number of wild buffaloes brought from Assam has been increasing, Pandey said, adding that special initiatives are being taken to protect the state bird, ‘Hill Myna’, through a “Myna Mitra” group that will monitor its habitat, he said.

Facilities are being expanded in tiger reserves and Kanger Valley National Park to attract tourists, which will generate livelihood opportunities for nearby villagers while strengthening conservation, the official added.

Calling the rise in the tiger population evidence of effective conservation, the CM stressed that similar efforts must now be directed towards the conservation of other wildlife species.

“Conservation and promotion of wildlife is our priority. Chhattisgarh is rich in forest wealth and wildlife, and the government is fully committed to protecting and developing it,” said the statement, quoting Sai.

Areas like Neemgaon in Jashpur, which attract a large number of migratory birds, should be developed as dedicated conservation sites. Such initiatives will not only enhance tourism but also generate employment, the CM said.

Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap said in the meeting that the population of other wild animals has also gone up, and efforts were being made to improve their habitats.

Proposals for constructing patrolling routes and rationalising protected areas, road from Dhawalpur to Kukrar under Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, pipeline extension under Mission Amrit Yojana, and laying of optical fibre cables in Kabirdham Forest Division to provide internet connectivity were approved in the meeting, the release said.