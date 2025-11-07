Chhattisgarh to be central India's hub for technology and innovation: CM Sai

Raipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the state is poised to emerge as central India's hub for technology and innovation.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day national symposium 'Make in Silicon' at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Nava Raipur on the institute's 10th foundation day, an official statement said.

Sai said the event marks a significant step toward strengthening India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the country's goal of technological self-reliance.

He highlighted India's rapid march towards technological independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has achieved historic progress through the Semiconductor Mission, electronics manufacturing, and chip design initiatives. This mission is not just about infrastructure, it is about empowering youth and fuelling innovation. Semiconductors form the backbone of modern life, powering mobile phones, satellites, defence systems, and artificial intelligence," he said.

"Initiatives like Make in Silicon would provide crucial momentum to India's chip revolution. Chhattisgarh is fully prepared to play an active role in this national mission. The state's new Industrial Policy includes special provisions for the semiconductor sector. Chhattisgarh offers skilled human resources, robust industrial infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply, and a conducive environment for technological growth," Sai added.

The foundation stone has already been laid for a semiconductor unit in Nava Raipur, which will generate direct and indirect employment for the youth, he said, adding that Nava Raipur is being developed as a hub for IT and innovation.

Sai also referred to Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document, which focuses on sustainable development and identifies semiconductors as a priority area.

"The state government is now emphasizing not only the Ease of Doing Business but also the Speed of Doing Business. Let us work together to make Chhattisgarh the centre of knowledge, technology, and innovation in Central India and contribute actively to India's Semiconductor Mission," he urged.

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary said the state has immense potential in education and technology today.

"We live in an era driven by technology. The recent global disruption caused by Microsoft's server outage shows how deeply technology influences our lives, economy, and global systems. We must prepare now to face such challenges. Youth must make technical proficiency, research, and creative thinking the foundation of their lives," he said.

Higher Education Minister Tank Ram Verma, IIIT Nava Raipur Director Prof Om Prakash Vyas and others were present.

The 'Make in Silicon' national symposium on Indigenous Semiconductor Infrastructure is being organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at IIIT Naya Raipur.

It is aimed at strengthening India's semiconductor capabilities and promoting the development of a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem. PTI TKP BNM